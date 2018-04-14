One of American Horror Story's most beloved stars has a new movie on the way — and it looks almost as unsettling as the FX anthology series. A new trailer for American Animals has just dropped, and it proves that Evan Peters is just as creepily compelling in a heist film as he is on a horror show.
American Animals is a gritty suburban crime drama, where bored young adults — including Peters' character — do the unimaginable in order to shake up their lackluster lives.
"You're in, or you're out," a voice echoes throughout the trailer, before a character interrupts to ask how they can be "in or out" when they have no idea what that thing actually is that they should get into.
What that thing ends up being is, as Peters' character tells his friend, is both "dangerous, and very exciting." That dangerous-and-exciting thing is a robbery, but not of a bank, or even the Met Gala a la Ocean's 8. Ironically, Peters' character wants to rob a place that most people go for free stuff: a library. According to Deadline, American Animals is based on the true story of four teenagers in Lexington, Kentucky who attempted to rip off over $10 million dollars worth of rare books from a library.
"This is not based on a true story," title cards within the trailer read. "This happened."
For all the danger within the trailer, there are some moments of hilarity — like the fact that this "badass gang" has to dress up as library-loving old men in order to scope out the scene of the soon-to-be crime. Considering that this is one true, and truly bizarre American crime story, it's only fitting the movie made about it is just as quirky.
Watch the trailer below:
