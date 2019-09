American Horror Story Fans Will Love Evan Peters' New Heist Film

What that thing ends up being is, as Peters' character tells his friend, is both "dangerous, and very exciting." That dangerous-and-exciting thing is a robbery, but not of a bank, or even the Met Gala a la Ocean's 8. Ironically, Peters' character wants to rob a place that most people go for free stuff: a library. According to Deadline, American Animals is based on the true story of four teenagers in Lexington, Kentucky who attempted to rip off over $10 million dollars worth of rare books from a library.