American Horror Story is not messing around — and season 7's opening sequence is proof we're in for what could be the most disturbing season of the anthology series yet.
If you thought that the hoards of demonic clowns were the only thing to fear in Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's latest iteration, the just-released credit sequence is here to show you that there's more creepiness than you could ever imagine ahead. Though the sequence doesn't reveal footage from upcoming episodes, it historically sets the tone for the season ahead. And if that's the case with Cult's credits, this season will feature all of our greatest fears.
For those still reeling from the 2016 presidential election, both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump make appearances in the minute-long sequence — or, rather, their likenesses do. I've never found masks amusing, but the one of the former FLOTUS and the one-time Celebrity Apprentice host are particularly disturbing, especially considering these scenes are sandwiched between blood, bees, and, yes, clowns.
It's not just the political moments that should send shivers down one's spine. For those with trypophobia, you may want to avert your eyes during one particular moment in which a bee scurries out of one of many holes in a woman's shoulder.
Anyone who distrusts magicians will be vindicated by the shot of one pulling a skinned bunny out of his hat. (The sad animal moments don't end there. There's also a dead Labrador at the 33-second mark. It's really not okay.)
There's also a very American Horror Story: Hotel-esque moment in which a couple ravishes one another while covered in blood. Not my thing, but to each their own.
Watch it begin. Witness the opening credits for #AHSCult. pic.twitter.com/7X3Cy9W7DV— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 21, 2017
One interesting part of the credit sequence? Only five names are listed, not including Murphy and Falchuk. Billie Lourd, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Alison Pill, and Cheyenne Jackson received billing as series regulars, while stars like Colton Haynes, Billy Eichner, Lena Dunham, and Leslie Grossman didn't get their own name card.
The credits give AHS fans just one more piece of the puzzle — but we'll have to wait until the series premieres on September 5 to really see how scary Cult will be. I'm expecting the worst.
