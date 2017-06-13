You can stop guessing which actors will be playing Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on the upcoming election-themed season of American Horror Story. The answer is: nobody.
The politicians will appear on the show, however. During a roundtable discussion for The Hollywood Reporter, AHS co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy explained that he'll be using TV footage of Trump and Clinton for season 7. The FX series is due to return next fall, though an exact premiere has yet to be announced. (Would November 8 be too weird? Too perfect? Discuss.)
"Yes, it is a true American horror story, and we're leaning into it," Murphy said during the THR talk with TV showrunners like Jenji Kohan and Ava DuVernay. "American Horror Story begins with election night and the national conversation and both the euphoria and the fear."
.@MrRPMurphy teases how he plans to tackle the 2016 election in the upcoming season of 'American Horror Story' @AHSFX pic.twitter.com/i6wEby9RFj— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 12, 2017
The season is currently being filmed now, and while many of the exact plot and character details are still top-secret, Murphy has left fans with a few breadcrumbs. AHS regular Evan Peters will return for season 7, this time with blue hair. Billie Lourd, who starred on Murphy's just-canceled Scream Queens, is rocking a long, silvery mane for her role. Our money is on them playing some potentially blood-thirsty protestors who have a bone to pick with the electoral college, but honestly, anything's possible when it comes to this show.
According to IMDB, Murphy favorites Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, and Leslie Grossman will also star, as will comedian Billy Eichner.
It's all still very hush-hush, but trust us: There's no way Trump won't be live-tweeting his thoughts once it all airs.
