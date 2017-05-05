Ryan Murphy's Instagram account only includes three images, all of which were posted today. But if the most recent one is any indication, you should probably give him a follow — it looks like he'll be posting major teasers about future American Horror Story seasons.
Murphy started off his Instagram foray innocently enough. He shared a photo of Darren Criss and Max Greenfield on the set of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, followed by a photo of his bedroom. But it looks like those images were just lead-ups to the real masterpiece he posted this morning: A creepy as hell drawing about the next season of American Horror Story.
"American Horror Story Season 7 tease," the showrunner captioned the image. It shows a black and white drawing of an elephant, complete with red lipstick.
What, exactly, does the elephant mean? The next season of American Horror Story is about the 2016 election, so it probably has something to do with the Republican party. Could the lipstick mean there will be a prominent female Republican character — say, inspired by Kellyanne Conway — in the show? Alternative facts are pretty terrifying.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the season will start with the night of the election and will "use Trump and Clinton as the characters who will be kicking off the season." The lipstick-wearing elephant could be a clue there, too — AHS and ACS veteran Sarah Paulson has said that she's interested in playing President Trump.
Or, maybe, as Vulture suggests, Billy Eichner is playing this creepy elephant. Hopefully, Murphy will post more clues about his upcoming projects soon — if the comments are any indication, fans can't get enough of the breadcrumbs.
