In the world of Cult, nothing sets off the bloody, looming mess of the upcoming season quite like Kai’s humiliated rage. From the first moment we meet him, it’s clear he thinks the world is against him, and that’s why he’s latched onto “Poppa Bear Trump,” as Mr. Chang (Tim Kang), calls President 45. In fact, the second line we even hear Kai say is, “Fuck you, world,” with two pointed middle fingers shooting out next to his hip bones. Of course, the next thing we see Kai do is famously, and aggressively, thrust his crotch into a television screen, followed by a few flailing cries of “Freedom!” This is obviously the behavior of a young man who finally — finally! — believes he's about to get his long-awaited due.