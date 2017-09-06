Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced this morning that the Trump administration is rescinding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, leaving nearly 800,000 young immigrants at risk of deportation. The new plan gives Congress a six-month window to potentially save the policy, which was put in place by President Obama in 2012.
Although Trump failed to make the major announcement himself, he's already taken to his platform of choice to speak out about DACA's future. "Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can't, I will revisit this issue!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 6, 2017
In typical Trump form, it's unclear what exactly he means by this. But Twitter users are taking him to task for his both decision regarding DACA and his continued attacks on Obama. (The majority of Americans oppose deporting DACA recipients.)
Unlike YOU Obama was Willing to Take Matters into his own hands to do what was RIGHT!!— Impeach Donald Trump (@Impeach_D_Trump) September 6, 2017
Just admit it. You are against everything America stands for. You are on the side of Russia and seek to destroy the West.— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 6, 2017
You don't even have support from 35% of our country. Why should you have say in what we do to DREAMERS?— Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 6, 2017
No you won't. You didn't even have the courage to address us...you sent the Racist Keebler Elf to do so.— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 6, 2017
LA - On fire, homes gone— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) September 6, 2017
Miami - Threatened by Hurricane Irma
Houston - Underwater, 60 people killed.
Trump - Let's deport a million kids.
Although Obama has avoided direct criticism of Trump, the former president released a powerful statement after this morning's announcement.
"Let’s be clear: the action taken today isn’t required legally. It’s a political decision, and a moral question. Whatever concerns or complaints Americans may have about immigration in general, we shouldn’t threaten the future of this group of young people who are here through no fault of their own, who pose no threat, who are not taking away anything from the rest of us. They are that pitcher on our kid’s softball team, that first responder who helps out his community after a disaster, that cadet in ROTC who wants nothing more than to wear the uniform of the country that gave him a chance. Kicking them out won’t lower the unemployment rate, or lighten anyone’s taxes, or raise anybody’s wages," Obama wrote.
"It is precisely because this action is contrary to our spirit, and to common sense, that business leaders, faith leaders, economists, and Americans of all political stripes called on the administration not to do what it did today. And now that the White House has shifted its responsibility for these young people to Congress, it’s up to Members of Congress to protect these young people and our future. I’m heartened by those who’ve suggested that they should. And I join my voice with the majority of Americans who hope they step up and do it with a sense of moral urgency that matches the urgency these young people feel," he added.
Advertisement