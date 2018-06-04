Although it’s likely Pose added in a mention of the president to simply remind us that Trump's destiny mutated in a way no one could have seen coming, it’s all the more disappointing when you consider how well Murphy and Falchuck’s other FX baby, American Horror Story: Cult, was able to skewer the political culture of today. Cult worked hard to figure out how Trump was able to rise to power, and then completely eviscerated all of those systems, criticizing over 11 episodes everything from fascist trolls and the manipulation of “fake news” to, yes, even the people who decided to vote for Jill Stein. If Pose used even an ounce of Cult’s Trump shade to justify bringing up the Voldemort of American politics, no one would be able to complain about hearing the president’s name.