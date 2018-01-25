Paris, The Classic Overachiever, Would Be On Both Shonda Rhimes Shows

That might make things easier in the short term, but the fact remains that Olivia and her Gladiators exist in the same world as Annalise and her Keating 5. Even if we're totally ignoring the fact that Weil plays two roles within the universe, there is still plenty of continuity confusion. Who is the President of the United States on HTGAWM? Why doesn't Michaela (Aja Naomi King) have a photo of Olivia over her bed? If these two Shondaland shows exist in the same realm, can Olivia and Annalise swing by Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital as well? The Bonnie/Amanda dichotomy is just the tip of the iceberg, really.