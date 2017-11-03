But Rowan (Joe Morton) just can't help himself, so he goes back to Fitz again. This time it's to tell Fitz to go back to Vermont, but Rowan knows Fitz generally does the exact opposite of what Rowan tells him to do, so he really should have known better. Predictably, Fitz runs to Olivia to try to talk her down, but what's less predictable is that when appealing to Liv doesn't work, he goes to Mellie (Bellamy Young) and tells her everything. I mean, completely, 100 percent, dirty dog rats her out. He tells Mellie about B-613, he tells her about diverting Pentagon money to fund it, he even tells her about Olivia being responsible for killing Luna Vargas (Tessie Santiago). On the list of crappy things Fitz has done to Olivia, this might take the cake.