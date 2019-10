Prodigal Son’s Bellamy Young On The Girl In The Box & Jessica’s Secrets

The horror of Martin’s secret life has left Jessica suffering from unthinkable “guilt,” Young says. Her willful ignorance did leave room for her husband’s dozens of murders (after the selfish terror of Scandal's Fitzgerald Grant Jr. why can’t Young’s characters ever find a nice man? “Because it would just be too boring!”). Malcom’s return to the girl in the box story is only making things worse. “Jessica has told herself forever is, ‘There was no lady in the box. We didn’t find that lady in a box. That nightmare’s not real,’” the actress says. “But the more Malcolm talks about her, the more Jessica has to doubt herself. She has think, ‘Gosh. I don’t know anymore. I don’t know what’s right.’”