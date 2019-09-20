You have an idea which new TV shows deserve your attention. And, you know which returning shows you like. But when television starts coming at you from all sides as fall 2019 TV really gets into the swing of things, you may start questioning what you should be watching.
There’s one simple solution: start from the beginning. Monday night TV will kick off your viewing week, so you need to do it right. While Netflix may premiere a handful of new series on the first day of the week this fall, network and cable shows will be dominating your Mondays for months to come.
Everything from The Deuce and Prodigal Son to All American and The Good Doctor will be competing for your attention. You need to know what you’re getting into. That’s why we put together the full guide to all the linear TV shows debuting this season. Keep reading to find out what they’re about, who is in them, when they premiere, and whether you should tune in.