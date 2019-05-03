If there's one thing that you're going to see on network television, it's people talking quickly and passionately in hospitals. Many of them are in scrubs. And many of those scrubs are worn by conventionally handsome white men with the kind of jawlines that casting agents swear scream, “I was born to lead, wasn’t I?”
Yes, we’ve officially hit peak medical drama. ABC, NBC, and FOX will all air at least one medical drama this season, if not more. Even Netflix has gotten in on the genre. Amid all the sexy hookups (television proves there is nothing sexier than a germ-filled hospital populated with exhausted professionals — hello foremother Grey's Anatomy) and fervent speeches about morality, viewers are left juggling a lot of similar-sounding shows.
To help you figure which medical drama with the handsome doctor who doesn’t care about the rules is which, we came up with a handy guide. Keep reading to learn how to tell TV's many hospital-obsessed series apart, what each one is actually about, and for whom they’re even made. Heal your DVR’s confusion, heal yourself.