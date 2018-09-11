Say goodbye to your Thursday night plans because Grey's Anatomy just released a trailer for Season 15 that's guaranteed to keep you glued to your couches. Of course, you don't have to go it alone. Call your friends! Gather the neighbors you never talk to from across the hall! Do whatever it is you have to do to tune in and ogle at what looks like the most dramatic, sexiest season of the Shondaland classic yet.
Let's cut to the juiciest reveals, starting with the two new doctors, Link (Chris Carmack) and Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi), who are so hot that one of their patients actually let's out an "Oh my God" when they walk into the room. So far, we don't know too much about the new docs, except for the fact that Dr. Kim is the show's first gay male surgeon and that Link is a self-proclaimed "Ortho god" who doesn't seem to have a full name yet. What's in a name anyway? Not a chiseled jawline or muscular strut. No, Link doesn't need a full ID for either of those.
Advertisement
The second piece of goss revolves all around the show's title character, Meredith Grey, who seems to have embarked on a sizzling new romance with Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti). Of course, we don't know for sure that they're really in a relationship. For all we know, that sexy montage of them in between the sheets could just be one of their fantasies.
Finally, there's a bombshell reveal. Teddy's (Kim Raver) spilling the beans on her pregnancy, y'all! Remember last season when she had a fling with Owen (Kevin McKidd) before learning that he was still romantically linked to his ex, Amelia (Caterina Scorsone)? Yeah, that seems to have resulted in a child; and, now that she's 11 weeks pregnant, she's ready to come clean.
To recap: There are two hot new doctors, Meredith might be in the throes of a sultry relationship, and the Teddy-Owen-Amelia love triangle is about to get so intensely real. Clear your schedule for the two-hour premiere on Sept. 27, STAT.
Looking for more theories, recaps, and insider info on all things TV? Join our Facebook group, Binge Club. The community is a space for you to share articles, discuss last night’s episode of your favorite show, or ask questions! Join here.
Related Video:
Advertisement