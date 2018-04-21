With less than a month to go before the season finale of Grey’s Anatomy, fans will be happy to learn that the show has been renewed for another year. By confirming a 15th season, the deal makes Grey’s the longest-running drama in ABC history.
That also means another year of Ellen Pompeo (Dr. Meredith Grey) as the highest earning actress in a TV drama. After widely publicized contract renegotiations, Pompeo will receive over $20 million per year from her role and her two backend equity points on the show.
But fans can expect to see some changes at Grey Sloan Memorial. We’re already bracing ourselves to say goodbye to Jessica Capshaw, who plays Dr. Arizona Robbins, and Sarah Drew, who plays Dr. April Kepner. Although the fates of the two characters are being kept tightly under wraps, fan theories are swirling after the announcement that Geena Davis will be returning as Dr. Nicole Herman — Arizona’s former fetal surgery mentor — towards the end of Grey’s season 14.
Advertisement
We’re also looking forward to seeing how Grey’s handles its #MeToo moment, as introduced in the show’s April 19 episode, “Judgment Day.” With the news that Dr. Jackson Avery’s late grandfather, esteemed surgeon Dr. Harper Avery (of the eponymous foundation and coveted award for surgical innovation), was guilty of sexual misconduct against at least 13 women, you can expect the entire Grey Sloan family to be involved in the reckoning.
But we have no doubt that Pompeo’s Meredith Grey is up for the task. (Pompeo, by the way, is signed on through 16 seasons — so hopefully the show will extend its record next year.) In recent seasons especially, Grey has shown her strength and taken on some of the give-no-fucks attitude Pompeo herself has become known for, stepping up as a mentor to Camilla Luddington’s Dr. Jo Wilson and a sister to Kelly McCreary’s Dr. Maggie Pierce.
In fact, women are killing it across the board on Grey’s, now more than ever. That’s what makes the show’s new record such a coup — that, and the fact that it was created and is produced by a Black woman, Shonda Rhimes.
As Hollywood takes a deeper look at inclusivity and representation, Grey’s Anatomy sets a high standard for other showrunners to live up to. Those who hope to make it past 14 seasons might want to take notes.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement