"So many of us aren't even doing it, so we have to change that. There were a handful of things. Put the number down first — I think a lot of women are just waiting for the offer, right? What's the number? Arm yourself with statistics and information and research. Putting the number down first. I love the advice one of the negotiators gave us: role play with a friend. I mean, whoever does that? Negotiating is intimidating. It can be very stressful, it can get emotional and maybe that's why a lot of women don't do it at all. But if you role play with a friend, and they put you on the spot, you can kind of go through it, almost as if you're kind of acting through the experience. By the time you actually have the negotiation, your skills will be sharpened and you'll be better prepared."