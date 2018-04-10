The Predator Tax: Why Sexual Harassment & The Wage Gap Aren't Separate Issues

But soon, the partner started asking about her dating life and making lewd comments. One afternoon, they were wearing rubber gloves while preparing food for an event. The partner snapped his glove, Erica says, and asked if she was ready for her gynecological exam. Another time, in front of the entire office, he told her he wouldn’t take her to client meetings while her hair was styled in braids (Senegalese twists, to be exact). After that, she stopped going on walks with him and asked to work on other accounts so she could avoid him, two moves she says blocked her promotion. “One of the accounts I shared with him also happened to be the only one I was the lead on,” she says. “I had to get away from him, but that made it harder for me to show that I can be a leader.”