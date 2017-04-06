Suffering From Wage Gap Paranoia? You’re Not Alone

The root of this anxiety is understandable of course because women really are judged differently than their male peers for doing the same thing, for asking for more and advocating for themselves. “I don’t think anyone wants to believe that but it’s true in reality,” says Nikki Wells*, 32, a sales manager for a biotech company in San Diego. “I think we have the tendency to overanalyze a bit as well as women in the first place. So we’re stuck wondering is this the right thing for me to be doing in the first place? And obviously the answer is yes, but there’s always the thought of the backlash and how others are going to perceive you doing that.”