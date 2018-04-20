It's time for the Grey + Sloan Memorial version of Survivor! Er, I mean surgical innovation prototype day...yeah, that has no ring to it. At any rate, Kepner (Sarah Drew) is leading the panels listening to everyone's proposals. One small problem: Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) shared the cookies her lesbian patients (who do NOT have cancer) made in thanks for discovering that weird cancer scam and they're laced with peanut butter cannabis. So we get Jackson talking about his mom's vagina, rather than how their project will revolutionize gender confirmation surgery. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) tries to nip this in the bud by taking their phones and sticking them in a room, but high doctors are the source of almost all the action this week!
Advertisement
My #MeToo hunch last week was right: Catherine (Debbie Allen) tells Jackson (Jesse Williams) that NDA he waived? It was about how his grandfather sexually harassed a woman. 13 women, to be exact. So, a full-on predator. As they talk it out, Jackson realizes that his mom was behind the cover-up, enabling his grandfather to be a serial predator. Before he can call her complicit, she breaks it down for him: this behavior used to be something women had to put up with and she was giving them a better option than being unceremoniously fired.
Before the day went to hell in a handbasket, Webber (X) presented his project, the pen that detects cancer. Buckle in, because this turns into the kind of long-winded story you only tell people over brunch. Bailey (Chandra Wilson) gets cookie high and cuts a patient open before Mer and Wilson (Camilla Luddington) find her and take over. Except Bailey smashes Mer's hand in the swinging doors, so Wilson is stuck doing a gastrectomy (to remove the stomach of a guy with cancer) alone. She's waffling, second-guessing Bailey's surgery plan and her own instincts while Mer barks at her from the corner of the operating room. Then: blammo! Wilson realizes that they need Webber's prototype and she can know for sure whether or not his stomach tissue has cancerous cells.
Hunt (Kevin McKidd) is trying to foster fail with a six-month-old and high Karev (Justin Chambers) along for the ride because Amelia (Caterina Scorsone) didn't want to leave him among her very expensive lab toys. He has an existential crisis, they steal baby stuff from Meredith's house, and I'd like to know how he's going to handle the baby situation during and after his next 36-hour shift as a single parent. The look of relief on his face when Amelia agrees to stay for their first night together tells me this is going to be a bumpy road.
Advertisement
Kepner and Bailey cannot keep secrets while they're high: they tell Mer about Harper Avery, which Kepner overheard. She puts two and two together, realizing that her Auntie Marie was one of the women he harassed and who was paid off, that's why her name was taken off that paper. The value of having a Harper Avery award is about to go down the toilet. It is going to be interesting to see if Catherine or Jackson (or both?) get dragged down by this.
There was one happy ending: Maggie got her cheese. That's a love story I'd like to explore further, Grey's writers.
As for that intern who didn't tell anyone he ate a pot cookie: fired and seriously injured. Pot is apparently not always a harmless drug, kids.
Advertisement