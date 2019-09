Arizona (Jessica Capshaw) is working on Ruby, the baby who died on Kepner's watch and kicked off the Personal Jesus drama. He can't bear to look at Arizona, so she puts Hunt (Kevin McKidd) on the case and takes off for another birth, promptly freaking the fuck out over whether or not the mother might die due to complications. On the plus side, she and Glasses (Jake Borelli) develop a cart to address all the things that might go wrong. On the minus side, Lady DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato) is right: she has those motherhood mortality stats on the brain . Hunt finds the baby has an issue that can be simply fixed with a brief surgery and just as he tells Arizona, another mom in labor goes into crisis. Get the cart! This whole thing ends with Arizona and Lady DeLuca kissing, so does this mean that my theory that they're moving to Europe to continue their study wrong?