By keeping Lena from becoming another jealous stereotype, we’re able to go on some pretty wild adventures with her. When she acts as the “garage parent,” the mom-of-three is allowed to figure out who she is when she’s not fretting over her children or desperately wishing her husband would notice her. That means we learn her actual desires — “I need passion and romance and sex,” she rages over vino to her pals — and get to enjoy the sitcom-y antics that go along with chasing them. That means awkward text messaging, failed first kisses, and, yes, even some legitimately sexy rendezvous. While you wouldn’t expect to see car sex in an ABC family sitcom, Splitting Up Together is here to surprise you.