Similarly, Arie goes to great lengths to assure Tia’s dad Kenny Booth he will take good care of his “little girl,” which is a phrase that’s actually used about yet another 26-year-old woman. “I just want to let you know that I would take care of her, and I would put her first,” the “race car driver” tells Kenny. This is exactly the kind of information we can assume Tia’s mom Denise Booth would like to hear as a way to assuage any of her own Bachelor dating anxieties. Remember, Tia is Denise’s only “little girl” too. But, Tia's mother is trapped in the house, far from the Big Man Conversation outside, where, of course, Arie asks for Kenny’s “blessing” to propose to Tia.