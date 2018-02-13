While no one treated Tia like a villain, the optics of Bekah sobbing with a single streak of mascara running down her face over Tia’s behavior aren’t exactly good. It gets worse when you realize Tia and Kendall were actually put in near identical situations and handled them completely differently. While Tia essentially tattled on Bekah, who was tired and uneasy after this lengthy Bachelor “journey,” Kendall heard similar concerns from Jacqueline Trumbull and encouraged her friend to speak to Arie herself. At no point did she insert herself into a relationship that didn’t actually involve her — and, this kinder, gentler game plan still resulted in one fewer competitor.