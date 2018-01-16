The best part of this whole ordeal is that Arie looked queasy, if not downright miserable. He later admitted at the party that he found himself uncomfortable during the date. Us, too, Arie — really, what's Bachelor fandom to do when we agree with the Bachelor himself?! Poor Arie also had to wrestle. The former Bachelorette contestant Kenny King returned to perform four theatrical body slams on a very unwilling Arie. Arie won, because it's theater, but his face said he'd lost the moment he stepped into the ring. (I'd like to imagine Arie attended this date only because he lost a bet with a producer.) It's times like these I worry maybe Arie is on the show to fall in love or something. You mean he doesn't like doing silly things? You mean he's honest about how he felt about the date? What's this?