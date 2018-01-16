Exhibit A: The awkward wrestling group date. This date was uncomfortable for a number of reasons. First, it forced the contestants to wrestle and be theatrical, which is inherently awkward. Second, a cast member from the original cast of GLOW (no, not the Netflix one) made a racially charged criticism of Bibiana just to "rile her up." The woman, meant to mentor the girls in wrestling, made fun of the spelling of Bibiana's name, suggesting Bibiana's mother couldn't spell. Last week, Refinery29 television writer Ariana Romero did a deep dive on the show's treatment of Bibiana, a young Latinx woman from Miami, concluding that the show was employing a racist stereotype in order to create drama for the cameras. Things have only gotten worse. Bibiana retires from the activity, confused and upset. This woman was "being mean" to every contestant. But it was only Bibiana who received an ad hominem attack. (If there were other such cruel instances, they did not make it to the final edit, which is also telling.) Tia, the contestant from Weiner, Arkansas, retires as well, citing "bad vibes" from the woman. Yeah, Tia, we're also getting bad vibes. (No points go to Bekah M., who complained that Bibiana and Tia weren't getting the "theatricality" of wrestling.)