The Bachelor Winter Games is bobsledding onto our screens this Tuesday, bringing a flock of international cast members from Bachelor Nation along with it. For the first time in Bach history, members from the franchise's U.K., Australian, and Japanese counterparts, to name a few, will mingle with the American faces we know all too well.
"I felt like the curiosity around our show was large enough that it could extend past our American cast," Mike Fleiss, the creator and an executive producer told the New York Times about the spin-off, hinting that he would have liked even more international cast members to have joined but that "Our president didn’t make things any easier."
This isn't to say, however, that Winter Games is lacking in international appeal. The U.K., Canada, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Japan, China, New Zealand, and Australia are all represented in the Vermont competition, as well as, of course, a slew of U.S. favorites who return to our screens time and time again.
"The international cast members are more unfiltered than the Americans tend to be now," Fliess added. "They’re a little less careful about their potential Instagram values."
Speaking of Instagram, it's a pretty good place to go to get the inside scoop on the cast members before their feeds are taken over by promo and, inevitably, spon con. Before the games begin, let's take the time to meet our weary travelers. Ahead are all the Instagram profiles of the international cast members from The Bachelor Winter Games, and some fun facts about each of them that only social media could provide.
