The Bachelor Winter Games are almost upon us, and we still don't really know what they're going to be like. Is the show going to take the form of Bachelor In Paradise, just a raucous party on the ski slopes? Or is it going to be more like Bachelor Pad, with contestants baring their claws and getting competitive? Also, just how much "games" will there be? Am I going to have to watch Dean Unglert... ski? Or am I going to have to watch him fall in love? (Honestly, I can't decide what would be more painful.)
Luckily, ABC released information on the upcoming show. And although the show is still surrounded in mystery — it is! — we know a few things. We know the show will consist of four episodes aired over the course of two weeks, beginning February 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. According to a press release, contestants will face off in challenges in winter sports like ice dancing and the "winter biathlon." (The biathlon combines skiing with shooting.)
More importantly, we know who will be competing. For Winter Games, the franchise recruited contestants from the international franchises. The show will pit the "U.S." Nationers against those contestants from international properties. This is a good thing! It means we have fresh Bachelor blood for fresh Bachelor insight.
Ahead, the contestants who will appear on the upcoming Bachelor Winter Games. The show will debut February 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT
As of January 8, 2018, the ABC press site is missing photos of the following contestants: Jordan (New Zealand) and Christian (Switzerland). We will update this post when photos of these two men become available.