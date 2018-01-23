Arie re-conjures this out-of-touch aim when Bekah announces her age. While the Bachelor considers, for a moment, just how different his and his youngest contestant’s lifestyles might be, most of Arie’s anxieties arise from whether or not Bekah will allow him to put a ring on it when filming is said and done. “I don’t want to get through this whole thing, be at the end, and then, afterwards, her realize, ‘I’m not really ready for marriage,’” he laments. After saying different variations of that sentiment for minutes, Bekah finally asks, “But wouldn’t it be worth it if that did happen?” In essence this is the Instagram generation’s version of “It’s better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all.”