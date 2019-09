If you read anything I’ve ever written about The Bachelorette , or my Twitter account as of 8 p.m. on a Monday night, you know I’m a huge fan of contestant Peter Kraus , his shining gray eyes, and that endearing gap in his teeth. In fact, I wish the season 13 finale was just three hours of Peter making breakfast while shirtless, as he did for only a criminal few seconds in the three-hour season wrap-up. But, we can’t always get what we want. And because Peter didn’t spend the entire finale rocking bed head and whisking the perfect omelette, we were all forced to see his genuinely upsetting breakup with Rachel Lindsay . While both sides of the former couple made good and bad points during their eyelash-murdering , visceral split, Peter left the argument saying one of the cruelest statements of the 2017 cycle, and possibly the entire franchise: "Go find someone to have a mediocre life with."