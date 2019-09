Honestly, watching Peter attempt to explain to Rachel that, though he believes they have a future together, he isn't ready to commit to that on national TV with 24 hours notice, I felt a little uncomfortable, as if I was spying on a real relationship going up in flames. In fact, it was a moment so out of place on the series that I was certain there would be some kind of twist, a grand gesture a la Jason Mesnick in which Peter would leap onstage during the live show and demand that Rachel throw Bryan's pear-shaped diamond (NEVER PEAR) at Chris Harrison's face, in favor of his French-cut pavé. They would kiss and glitter would descend from the heavens, restoring my faith in Bachelor Nation love. Obviously, none of this happened, which made for the saddest Bachelorette ending I can remember. Despite getting the loser's edit, Bryan won the contest, and no matter how happy Rachel keeps saying this makes her, I can't help but feel that she, not Eric or Peter, is the true loser here.