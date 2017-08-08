That night, Rachel knocks on Peter’s door. She tells him she meant what she said about commitment at the rose ceremony — and that she was saying it for his benefit. So where’s his head at? He’s in love with Rachel, but those feelings are “so recent.” He’s not ready to propose, but he wants very badly to be with her. Meanwhile, she doesn’t want to repeat her mistakes from a previous relationship: What if they never move past dating? (Rachel, just a reminder that you could always pull a Brad Womack and pick…nobody. Then they might even have you back for a second season!) They both acknowledge that even if he did propose the next day, it would only because he knows it’s the only way to keep her. “I will make a sacrifice if I have to,” he says. She begs him not to, if it’s not what he really wants. Damned if he does, damned if he doesn’t. This is the realest argument I have ever seen on this television program — Rachel and Peter, ironically, have never seemed more like a real couple. “I can’t do tomorrow if you tell me you just want to be my boyfriend,” she says. “Then I can do nothing but wish you the very best...I think we are both going to regret this decision,” he says.