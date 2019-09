Meet Your Newest Bachelor: Arie Luyendyk, Jr.

Allegedly, Luyendyk has been burned before. Sean Lowe said in a 2015 interview that producers wanted Luyendyk for the season 20 of The Bachelor. Production even went so far as to film an introductory sequence with Luyendyk before Warner Bros. interceded. According to Lowe, the network was concerned that Luyendyk hadn't been on television in a minute, and might not be recognizable to viewers. Season 20 instead featured Chris Soules, a farmer from Iowa, who was a runner-up on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette. Lowe and Luyendyk appeared on The Bachelorette together, and are to this day close friends.