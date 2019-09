As Refinery29's own Sesali Bowen wrote so eloquently , "Not only was Peter a fan-favorite, Rachel was deeply in love with him, which is why their complicated conversation about whether or not he would propose ended up with Rachel’s eyelashes on the floor." Peter insisted several times that he wanted to be with Rachel, just not within the strict and very speedy confines of The Bachelor series. If anything, this may be a time for show to assess how it produces its show in order to better accommodate people like Peter, who simply need more time to develop their relationships. There should also be an honest conversation about how marriage should be a goal, but not the only goal. Finding love and companionship should be given equal weight to a proposal. It absolutely couldn't hurt, and would only improve the chances of true love flourishing on the series.