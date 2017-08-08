At 29, I am still naive enough to insist that my target must be hit or the deal’s off. But who knows how I’ll feel at 34 if I’m single and my ovaries literally jump at the sight of someone else’s baby; or I’ve developed an illness and need health insurance badly; or I’ve fallen in love with a beautiful person from a foreign country who I just want to be able to see more often. Suddenly my stance on marriage might become a bit more flexible. Sure, I had hoped that Rachel, for all of the change she brought to the Bachelorette in terms of diversity, might also be the first lead to move us away from the confines of traditional relationships, as well. But alas, that mold will have to be broken elsewhere.