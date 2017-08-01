Sorry Deanie Babies, Dean Unglert Just Isn't Ready To Be The Bachelor Yet

When Dean Unglert isn't hiding his old gum behind his ear to do confessional interviews, he's busy dodging questions about whether or not he'll be the next man looking for love on The Bachelor.
The 26-year-old former Bachelorette contestant became a quick fan favorite (despite this cringe-worthy opening line to Rachel Lindsey telling her he wanted to go black and never go back), but despite his rather devoted following (his "Deanie Babies," a nickname inspired by his Instagram handle), he is not ready to look for love again. #DeanForBachelor was even trending the evening of his elimination after his intense home visit.
"I’d say I don’t think I’m ready yet, at this point in my life," Unglert told The Hollywood Reporter following the Men Tell All taping in Los Angeles. "Of course, I would never immediately dismiss any offer, but I think I’d really have to sit down and really think about it." Unglert does maintain, however, that he was really considering marriage to Lindsey at the time he was sent home which is why he wanted her to meet his father. "I saw myself getting to the point where I could propose to Rachel," he said. "I would never ask someone to marry me without them having full knowledge of my family dynamic." He would be the youngest bachelor for the network, a topic that was brought up many times during his time of the show.
So, with no Bachelor plans in his near future, what's next? Bachelor in Paradise, of course. The controversial season will still air as planned, and host Chris Harrison promises that all the questions will be answered.
