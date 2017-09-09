Apparently, There's No Love Lost Between The New Bachelor & The Dude He Lost To

Thursday was a monumental day as ABC officially announced the brand-new Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. While some fans of the show couldn't be more excited for the news, the star has already gotten unexpected backlash from former The Bachelorette contestant, Jef Holm, People reports.
The duo used to be friends after they both appeared on season 12 of The Bachelorette but like Rachel Lindsay recently said, "These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting." They both made it as the final two for Emily Maynard back in 2012, but she chose Holm. NBD, the two guys bro-ed down just the same after the show, for awhile. But things are not chill in Bachelor-ville now.
Once the announcement about was made about Luyendyk Jr., Holm immediately took to Twitter to express how negatively he felt about the series' decision.
"Oh the stories I could tell...," he posted on Twitter. In response, creator Mike Fleiss tweeted that said it was, "by far the most positive reaction we've ever had to announcing the new #thebachelor." (Fleiss with the LOLs, still better than Fleiss with the unnecessary drama.) Holmes followed that up, adding, "I'd rather see a double bachelor." So is Holm just jealous and out there pimping himself? Or did some stuff really go down?
It's unclear exactly what started this feud. This is one of the first times Holm has made his dislike for Luyendyk public. At this time, Luyendyk Jr. has yet to respond to Holm's comments, but judging by his latest retweets, he's just as excited about the show as viewers are.
Season 22 of The Bachelor is scheduled to premiere January 2018. In case you need a refresher on Luyendyk Jr., he's a race car driver from Scottsdale, AZ and on top of that, his ex-girlfriend also recently opened up about how amazing their relationship was at the time, at least in the bedroom. "What can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had," she shared. "Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman comfortable and satisfied."
That may be the only endorsement Bachelor Nation needs.
