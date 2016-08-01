Some women get creative by vacuum-packing their clothes, while others stick to two suitcases — and live to regret it. “I pretty much ran out of clothes by week three and had to borrow from the rest of the women,” says Andi Dorfman who appeared on Juan Pablo’s Bachelor before starring in her own season of the Bachelorette.



But perhaps the biggest packing annoyance is that you have to do it again and again throughout your time on the show. “Unfortunately, every time you go on a date or attend a rose ceremony, you have to pack up all of your stuff in case you go home,” says Ashley Spivey, a contestant from Brad Womack’s season. “That was seriously annoying.”



The best potential packing problem has to be this: A very fortunate few have to find extra suitcase room on the trip home, because they’re leaving with more than they came with. Who can forget Brad Womack and Shawntel (Newton) Poidmore’s one-on-one Vegas shopping-spree date? “I ended up getting a gray dress, a pair of black heels, and a beautiful purse, all from Fendi,” she says. “Brad also ended up buying me a pair of black Bally heels with his own credit card. He had the cameras stop rolling and said he wanted to buy me the shoes himself!” So, did she really get to keep it all, or was it all an illusion so the show could stay under budget? “I was able to keep almost everything,” she says. “I did have to return the Fendi purse the next day. That was a bummer.”



Rose Ceremony Prep

Think, for a moment, how frustrating it is to find one formal dress you feel decent in when you need it for a friend’s wedding. Now imagine that you need to find 15 or 20 of them that you look freaking amazing in. “Planning for dresses is the hardest and most expensive part — there are rose ceremony dresses, cocktail party dresses, and date dresses you have to plan around,” says Sarah who brought approximately 25 formal gowns for the show. Others go decidedly more minimal. For Andi’s Bachelor stint, she brought only one super fancy dress (which she wore on night one) and four cocktail dresses. “And looking back, they were all hideous,” she says.



And it’s that first-night dress — the stepping-out-of-the-limo gown that, for some unlucky women, ends up being the only outfit they’ll wear on the show — that is the biggie. It’s so important that the show’s stylist notoriously makes the rounds before the taping, approving each girl’s dress and occasionally asking some to change.

