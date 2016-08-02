For JoJo and Jordan both, the conversation with her parents obviously means something more. Also worth noting is that the conversation isn't just with JoJo’s father. Robby and Jordan make sure to talk to both of her parents.



But it's still interesting that Jordan’s gaffe looked like it might be the thing that sent him home alone. “We talked about this,” JoJo says to him. “I was really disappointed and bummed out and upset. If it is you, now you don’t have my family’s blessing.”



The conversation with her parents is symbolic. It represents a level of seriousness and a deliberate step toward long-term commitment. It isn’t just critical for her; it carries a lot of weight for both of them. The bottom line is that it's important to them, and that’s what really matters.