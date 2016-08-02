JoJo has made her decision. Jordan Rodgers is the chosen one.
The finale of Season 12 of The Bachelorette did indeed end with an engagement as Jordan Rodgers got down on one knee. "You challenge me to be the best version of myself," he said.
Anyone who says they are surprised must not have been paying attention. Jordan has been the chase horse since he got that First Impression Rose way back in the season premiere. JoJo, it seems, has quelled her fears about Jordan’s long-term intentions. She was in deep over Rodgers from the beginning. Despite chatter from fellow contestants and a misstep by not asking her father for JoJo's hand when they met in person, everybody’s All-American came out on top. He probably shouldn’t sit by the phone, though, waiting for the congratulations call from his famous brother, Aaron. (Chris Harrison promises to get to the bottom of that later tonight.)
The good-bye to Robby was a hard one to watch. He was so confident all along. He wanted to hear that she loved him, but when he did, it was during a breakup. "In what world is that okay?" he asked.
Time will tell, or maybe the couple themselves during the After The Final Rose special, if Jordan and JoJo are a pair that is built to last.
