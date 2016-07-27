Much has been made of the estranged relationship between Bachelorette contestant Jordan Rodgers and his famous older brother, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. According to Jordan, the brothers "don't really have much of a relationship."
The NFL star seemed to echo that sentiment in an interview at the Packers training camp Tuesday. ABC WISN asked him if having his brother as one of JoJo Fletcher's two finalists had affected him.
"I haven't seen the show, to be honest with you, so it hasn't really affected me a whole lot," he responded.
Rodgers, who is dating actress Olivia Munn, also refused to discuss the state of the brother's relationship.
"As far as those kinds of things go, I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters," he explained. "I'm not going to speak on those things, but I wish him well in the competition."
Just a teensy bit awkward. Anyone else more invested in getting these two to patch things up than who gets the final rose?
