Jordan Rodgers, brother of Green Bay quarterback Aaron and Bachelorette contestant du jour, may have a bit of a problem on his hands. If he's going to win the heart of Jojo Fletcher, he's going to need to find a way to clear up these cheating allegations from his ex.
Rodgers shared a pic of himself and Fletcher on Instagram last night, along with the hashtag #firstkiss. But his ex, Nashville trainer Brittany Farrar, shared her own photo following last night's season premiere of The Bachelorette, and insinuated that romance with Rodgers might be more trouble than it's worth.
Clearly there's still some bad blood left over between these two former flames. Farrar didn't just call him a cheater, she called him out for being a benchwarmer. (Rodgers is a former NFL player.)
Farrar also not-so-subtly accused him of being a fame-chaser. But, to be fair, that's kind of a Bachelor/Bachelorette tradition. Contestants may ostensibly be on the show to look for love, but it's also a potential pathway to becoming a B-lister. Hate the player. Not the game.
