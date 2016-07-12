A lot happens on this week's episode of The Bachelorette. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!) Alex tells JoJo he loves her and then gets sent home. James T. is a goner, too. Lost in the shuffle is the revelation that front-runner Jordan is estranged from his brother, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. JoJo asks Jordan about his family, since hometown visits are coming up next week. According to Jordan, he has a great relationship with his other brother Luke. But Jordan and Aaron, who is dating Olivia Munn, are not on speaking terms. "Me and Aaron really don’t have much of a relationship," he admits.
Advertisement
Jordan is vague about why that's the case, but alludes to the pressures of fame on the Green Bay Packers player. “It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life, and I chose to stay close with my family, my parents and my brother,” Jordan explains — implying that Aaron has elected to maintain a distance from his parents and brothers. “It’s not ideal, and I love him," he adds. "I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has and the demands from people he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him. It’s just how things go right now.” In fact, Jordan claims his brother wasn't even aware that he was on the show.
So, is the family rift really as bad as Jordan makes it out to be? We'll find out more next week when we meet the rest of his family, but Jezebel has already dug up some evidence to the contrary. A reporter found multiple articles, including a New York Times piece from 2011, in which Aaron talks about his parents and Jordan, making it sound like everything's rosy. There's also a video from 2011 of the brothers goofing off together. But a lot can change in five years.
The likeliest theory so far has to do with Jordan and Aaron's dating lives. According to Jezebel, after Aaron started dating Munn in 2014, his girlfriend introduced Jordan to her best friend Brittany Farrar. They started dating. If that name sounds familiar, it's because she's the ex who reaches out to JoJo to say Jordan cheated on her. She also posted an Instagram alleging the same. JoJo addresses the rumor on the show, and Jordan denies he was unfaithful. But think about it: Your brother cheating on your girlfriend's best friend sounds like a pretty believable cause for conflict. You can bet we'll be tuning in next week to hear more about the family drama — it's becoming a story line of its own on JoJo's search for love.
Advertisement