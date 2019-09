The likeliest theory so far has to do with Jordan and Aaron's dating lives. According to Jezebel , after Aaron started dating Munn in 2014, his girlfriend introduced Jordan to her best friend Brittany Farrar. They started dating. If that name sounds familiar, it's because she's the ex who reaches out to JoJo to say Jordan cheated on her. She also posted an Instagram alleging the same. JoJo addresses the rumor on the show, and Jordan denies he was unfaithful. But think about it: Your brother cheating on your girlfriend's best friend sounds like a pretty believable cause for conflict. You can bet we'll be tuning in next week to hear more about the family drama — it's becoming a story line of its own on JoJo's search for love.