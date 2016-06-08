The Bachelorette's Jordan Rodgers has made headlines because of his famous brother NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers. But he also has another brother named Luke, who's got some ties to fame himself.
Luke Rodgers is dating former Miss Ohio Lindsay Davis, Bustle reported — or at least it looks that way from his Instagram.
Luke Rodgers is dating former Miss Ohio Lindsay Davis, Bustle reported — or at least it looks that way from his Instagram.
Davis is also a model and an advocate for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy awareness, according to her website. She's written about prevention of cardiac arrest in student athletes, something she experienced herself as a high school dancer.
Jordan emerged as a favorite of JoJo's right away, though a recent Instagram post from his ex implies he may have a history of infidelity. Luke's Instagram paints a more flattering picture of Jordan, showing the family is tight-knit.
If Jordan makes it to the hometown dates, JoJo may end up meeting more than one celebrity.
Advertisement