On Tuesday, OK! magazine reported that Olivia Munn and her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, are engaged. According to the mag, Rodgers asked for her family's permission before proposing to Munn during a romantic dinner.
The story spread quickly, and the internet was quick to react to the news of the supposed engagement. But before long, Munn stepped in to shut down the rumor.
In an Instagram post, the actress shared screenshots she says are from text messages with her mom. Mama Munn was apparently offended that her daughter didn't share the exciting news with her before it was in OK! magazine.
Munn's response was on point: "You know you shouldn't believe gossip on the internet. If I was engaged, I promise you'd be like the eighth person to know. Maybe the 9th. But definitely way before the internet."
In the photo caption, Munn explained that she doesn't want to "answer the same question over and over" in press interviews this week. So, if you're wondering about Munn's alleged engagement — see what she has to say for yourself.
Answering yes or no to personal questions can be tricky because if you say "No" it means whenever you say "No comment" that kind of becomes your default "Yes". But since I'm doing press for the next few days, I didn't want to have to answer the same question over and over. So instead, I'm going to let my text conversation with my Asian mom help me out.✌️#Colberto
