Another day, another Bachelorette fire to put out.
Yesterday, Entertainment Tonight reported that Bachelorette favorite Jordan Rodgers still had an active profile on the dating site Raya. Naturally, everyone reacted by clutching their pearls, predicting JoJo Fletcher's future heartbreak, and losing their faith in humanity altogether.
But, wait! Rodgers has an explanation! The former football player took to Twitter to share his side of the story. He claims that the account has been inactive since February. When producers returned his phone in May, he insists he "completely canceled" the account.
Completely false.Acct inactive since Feb + completely cancelled exact min phone was returned 2 me in May- Fact check https://t.co/T4kuOYknLb— Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) June 23, 2016
To all who are reading these false rumors I hastily wrote this, please excuse grammar. @etnow pic.twitter.com/k9Jr2yX3FU— Jordan Rodgers (@JRodgers11) June 23, 2016
"I had a Raya account through February," he added in a lengthy Twitter post. "Unlike every other contestant on this show who was flown for final selection and finalized spot on the show in January, I was never contacted nor was the show even on my radar until early March. Just over a week before filming I was reached out to by a producer. I did not sign nor agree to do the show until March 12, the day before we reported to L.A. for filming. I still had not even signed a contract.
"I inactivated my account on Raya immediately before filming, meaning my profile was no longer visible to anyone to 'match' or anything," he continued.
According to Rodgers, he was not allowed to access the app even once the show wrapped. He explained that after filming he canceled his account, but an automatic renewal carried on through June. He also argued that producers didn't give him enough notice to properly close the account or even pay his gas and electricity bills before filming began.
Do we believe him? Do we care? Is he sitting in a dark room with no AC swiping right with abandon? Only Chris Harrison knows for sure.
