"I had a Raya account through February," he added in a lengthy Twitter post. "Unlike every other contestant on this show who was flown for final selection and finalized spot on the show in January, I was never contacted nor was the show even on my radar until early March. Just over a week before filming I was reached out to by a producer. I did not sign nor agree to do the show until March 12, the day before we reported to L.A. for filming. I still had not even signed a contract.



"I inactivated my account on Raya immediately before filming, meaning my profile was no longer visible to anyone to 'match' or anything," he continued.



According to Rodgers, he was not allowed to access the app even once the show wrapped. He explained that after filming he canceled his account, but an automatic renewal carried on through June. He also argued that producers didn't give him enough notice to properly close the account or even pay his gas and electricity bills before filming began.



Do we believe him? Do we care? Is he sitting in a dark room with no AC swiping right with abandon? Only Chris Harrison knows for sure.