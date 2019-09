The Bachelorette is one of television's funniest shows. This season has been extra intense, thanks to supervillain Chad . Jimmy Fallon knows how crazy The Bachelorette is and he decided to poke fun at ABC's smash reality series in the best way possible.After a fan suggested using child's voices to dub a fight on the show, Fallon took the challenge. The results are hilarious.This time, Fallon dubbed a fight between Evan and Chad, the guy we all love to hate . Best of all, the late-night host dubbed the funniest fight, ever. Evan is angry with Chad for ripping his shirt and he's confronting him about it.Hearing two grown men fight about a T-shirt is hilarious. Apparently, The Bachelorette is childish because their argument sounds like one two 12-year-olds have in the hallway on the way to lunch. Hearing Chad say, "Like, leave me alone," as a kid will leave you in stitches.