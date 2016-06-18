The Bachelorette is one of television's funniest shows. This season has been extra intense, thanks to supervillain Chad. Jimmy Fallon knows how crazy The Bachelorette is and he decided to poke fun at ABC's smash reality series in the best way possible.
After a fan suggested using child's voices to dub a fight on the show, Fallon took the challenge. The results are hilarious.
This time, Fallon dubbed a fight between Evan and Chad, the guy we all love to hate. Best of all, the late-night host dubbed the funniest fight, ever. Evan is angry with Chad for ripping his shirt and he's confronting him about it.
Hearing two grown men fight about a T-shirt is hilarious. Apparently, The Bachelorette is childish because their argument sounds like one two 12-year-olds have in the hallway on the way to lunch. Hearing Chad say, "Like, leave me alone," as a kid will leave you in stitches.
