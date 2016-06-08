Chad explained his communication style as such: "There's a line where you're saying things and I can't get you to shut up. So the only way that I know, and I think that I can get you to shut your mouth, is to hit you in it." It's no wonder his roommate Derek decided to bunk elsewhere, or that the guys requested a security guard in the house. And thank god for those camera guys. "It's so unfortunate that I can't hurt you without getting in trouble right now," he told Alex during their two-on-one date in the boonies, after Alex clued JoJo in to Chad's violent threats. Then Chad told the camera, in possibly the most ironically self-undermining statement ever: "I'm pissed. Alex lied, he told her I threatened people. You know what? Now I got to go fucking find Alex."