The Bachelorette isn’t a franchise known for its subtlety. Just think of all the contestants who declared they were “falling” in love while bungee jumping . (Metaphors like these have been keeping producers employed for the last 14 years.)So it’s hardly surprising that ABC recruited a guy named Chad — a bro-tastic moniker worthy of its own Urban Dictionary definition — to be the resident villain on this season of The Bachelorette.But Chad’s douchebaggery runs far deeper than just his name. On Monday night, the newly anointed bad guy leaned into his protein-powder-fueled hypermasculinity and easily became every woman’s worst nightmare. Let's count the red flags.Step one: Fill suitcase with giant jars of protein powder.Step two: Keep protein powder in suitcase and attach said case onto a weight belt.Step three: Do pull-ups while said protein powder-filled suitcase dangles in between legs. (While the actual weight of the suitcase may not have been too heavy, its symbolism for overcompensation certainly was.)