He doesn’t understand how metaphors work...

Even though Chad is a walking metaphor, his comprehension of the rhetorical device leaves a lot to be desired. When discussing his competition, he said, "If you're making a protein shake made out of the group of dudes here and blended it up, half of that dude protein shake would have zero chance” — which is both homicidal and nonsensical.



…or jokes.

On a group date at ESPN, contestants were tasked with spinning around on a baseball bat and then dizzily proposing to JoJo. Chad was mortally offended by what he considered to be overly effusive, sometimes silly language from the other contestants. When JoJo asked him to play along as opposed to begin and end his proposal with a romantic “Will you marry me” followed by a butt grab, he said their relationship was “starting off a little naggy.” Cute.

