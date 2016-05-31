It hasn't taken long for The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson to takeover as this season's most infamous contender. He's the run-of-the-mill super-bro anyone would try to ghost. This week he revealed himself to be the kind of guy to prioritize pull-ups and called JoJo — a woman he has literally just started seeing — "naggy."
But (somehow) in a post-rose ceremony blog post for People, it seems Chad has found an unlikely defender in JoJo herself. "I really feel like this night Chad was able to show me sides of him that I don't think a lot of other people — especially the other guys — often see," JoJo wrote.
Chad is overbearing. He's here on the show to find love and, it seems, decent charcuterie. He's named both nice guys and short guys as his enemies. But for all his faults (and there are many), he's found a fan in JoJo, who says that she appreciates the persistence of her season's new villain and said that Chad is simply "a complex guy with complex emotions."
