It hasn't taken long for The Bachelorette's Chad Johnson to takeover as this season's most infamous contender. He's the run-of-the-mill super-bro anyone would try to ghost. This week he revealed himself to be the kind of guy to prioritize pull-ups and called JoJo — a woman he has literally just started seeing — "naggy."But (somehow) in a post-rose ceremony blog post for People , it seems Chad has found an unlikely defender in JoJo herself. "I really feel like this night Chad was able to show me sides of him that I don't think a lot of other people — especially the other guys — often see," JoJo wrote.Chad is overbearing. He's here on the show to find love and, it seems, decent charcuterie . He's named both nice guys and short guys as his enemies. But for all his faults (and there are many), he's found a fan in JoJo, who says that she appreciates the persistence of her season's new villain and said that Chad is simply "a complex guy with complex emotions."