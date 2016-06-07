Part 1 of this week’s two-night “television event of the summer” has us on the edge of our seats wondering who will survive: Chad the Meat Monster or the mere mortals who despise him? We won’t know until tonight which underperforming bachelor buckles under Chad’s ‘roid rage, but based on previews, a majestic inflatable flamingo might take the hardest hit of all. Rest in peace, beautiful creature. His behavior is not your fault.
Let’s begin way back at the hot yoga sex show, where JoJo pretends to be uncomfortable during this week’s first one-on-one date with medical sales rep and mystical muscle man Chase. Sure, “anger-gasms” sound weird, but to claim there’s nothing sexy about thrusting one’s pelvis while grunting is patently absurd. Before long, the pair are entwined in a “Yab-Yum pose” — their third eye is in alignment, as are their genitals. “This is the first time I’ve mounted a guy on the first date,” JoJo claims to dubious effect. They’re practically banging, so why not slide right into that first kiss already? Dinner and a private concert by Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley seem redundant for these two devoted tantric partners, who should probably have graduated to some sort of spiritual hot spring summit by now. But a 1:1 date rose and some close hugging will have to do.
The meat monster does NOT wanna go on a lame group date with 11 other men. He’s here for the free snacks, and all of these pesky social mandates (sit here, sleep there, don’t punch that door) are, frankly, preposterous. When Aaron Rodgers’ brother Jordan playfully questions his intelligence, Chad snaps at the 27-year-old “failed football player” that he’s “done nothing with your life except throw a piece of leather.” Wait, isn’t he supposed to be a “luxury real estate agent”? Essentially these two had the same job if you think about it. Bottom line: Chad hates himself. Shhh. Don’t tell him.
Jordan, Grant, Wells, James F., Christian, Ali, Daniel, Vinny, Nick, Evan, and Alex join JoJo and Angry Chad for a disastrous group date at “Sex Talks,” a stage show in which audience members share embarrassing sex stories. Tepid highlights include Nick bragging to the entire female viewership about how much he loves cunnilingus (in case this whole JoJo thing doesn’t work out, which it won’t) and the tail end of Daniel’s story, which involved him chaining a woman to a bed and lopping off some of her hair. Thank God he’s too dumb to be a serial killer (his favorite bodily fluid is “poo”) because that’d be one hell of a signature. You’d think erectile dysfunction specialist Evan would have plenty of actual sex stuff to talk about, but instead he spends his whole “act” explaining the dangerous side effects of steroids – so basically provoking Chad – because everything about this sad, droopy man’s Bachelorette lifespan has been scripted out for him ahead of time. Does he really have three kids? Or a single penis? I just don’t care.
Chad totally doesn’t care. But just for good measure and because his brain is about to explode out of his body, he punches a huge metal door on his way backstage. When he spots the Evan-gelist, Chad three-finger flicks him in the throat, warning, “You’re gonna fucking die, bro, if you don’t calm down.” Chad, come on. Everyone’s gonna expire anyway, so what is the fucking rush? There’s plenty of shabby furniture piling up in the background, threatening to trap us in this episode forever — can’t you get to work on rearranging that, maybe get some of the lead out? Apparently not. “If I can’t lift weights, I’m gonna murder someone,” says the meat monster. He skulks around in search of weak-willed men or sawdust. Perhaps their remains can convert into protein powder.
As Chad checks himself out in what appears to be a birdhouse but must be a mirror, Evan gives JoJo an ultimatum: Get rid of Chad or he’ll walk. Ha, no worries. Chad’s not threatened: “No one chooses Evan for anything, other than to come sweep her front yard.” Here’s where JoJo should have lunged at the opportunity to kill Evan’s projection of an erection and send him home – not because Chad said so but because he’s a useless turd intent on stirring up drama. She is so not attracted to Evan that it’s almost unbelievable they’re even talking. Yet Evan gets the coveted group date rose (“Is this a real scenario right now?!” Chad head-jerks his way into near-oblivion) because, lo and behold, JoJo “appreciates him and his honesty”. The only thing less sexy than that explanation is the awkward pity-peck our bachelorette drops on Evan to get him to shut up about his newfound confidence. His three kids are gonna be so proud. “Guess what, guys?” Evan scripts his own promo after the fact. “Daddy made out with JoJo!”
